Stash Salaries

Stash's salary ranges from $119,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $301,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stash. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $173K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $150K
Data Scientist
$152K

Legal
$201K
Marketing
$269K
Product Designer
$119K
Recruiter
$209K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$157K
Software Engineering Manager
$302K
UX Researcher
$219K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Stash, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stash is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stash is $186,950.

