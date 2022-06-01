At Stampin'​ Up! we are excited to share our exclusive line of decorative rubber stamp sets and accessories for handmade cards, scrapbooking, craft projects, and home decor! Since 1988, our wide assortment of rubber stamp images, stamping techniques, and designs have been helping crafters discover and express their creativity.Stampin'​ Up! products are not sold in stores, but may be purchased at home parties or through a network of independent sales consultants called Stampin'​ Up! demonstrators. Currently, more than 40,000 demonstrators from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, and Japan teach the art of rubber stamping and share their enthusiasm for rubber stamping, scrapbooking, and card making.Stampin'​ Up! operates two state-of-the-art facilities: an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Kanab, Utah, and a 300,000-square-foot home office and distribution center in Riverton, Utah.