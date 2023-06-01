Company Directory
    Squadcast is an integrated platform that combines on-call alerting, incident management, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) workflows. Their goal is to provide a user-friendly incident management platform that automates human tasks efficiently. They have been working to make alerting and on-call management more intuitive and automate SRE workflows. Their approach to long-term reliability has resonated well with DevOps/SRE/IT teams globally. Through their platform, they help companies adopt SRE practices to improve incident resolution metrics and system reliability.

    2017
    126
    $10M-$50M
