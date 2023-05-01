Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is a global company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The company primarily serves aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or engine OEMs of large commercial aircraft and/or business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment provides aerostructures primarily for U.S. Government defense programs. The Aftermarket segment offers spare parts and MRO services. The company has a strategic partnership with Sierra Space to enhance access to commercial space economy of the future.