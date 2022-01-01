← Company Directory
SoundHound
SoundHound Salaries

SoundHound's salary ranges from $99,960 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $185,925 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SoundHound. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineering Manager
Median $155K
Data Analyst
$100K
Data Scientist
$146K

Information Technologist (IT)
$127K
Marketing
$148K
Product Manager
$186K
Recruiter
$176K
Software Engineer
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SoundHound is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoundHound is $146,798.

