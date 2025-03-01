Software Engineer compensation in Germany at SoundCloud ranges from €61.5K per year for Level 1 to €93.7K per year for Level 3. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €83.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoundCloud's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Level 1
€61.5K
€61.5K
€0
€0
Level 2
€78.9K
€78.7K
€124.2
€62.6
Level 3
€93.7K
€91.7K
€0
€2K
Level 4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
