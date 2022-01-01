← Company Directory
SoundCloud
SoundCloud Salaries

SoundCloud's salary ranges from $65,892 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $135,675 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SoundCloud. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Level 1 $65.9K
Level 2 $84.4K
Level 3 $100K

Backend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $108K
Business Analyst
$136K

Data Analyst
$84.6K
Data Science Manager
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$102K
Product Designer
$90.1K
Product Manager
$68K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SoundCloud is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoundCloud is $94,792.

