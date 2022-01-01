← Company Directory
Soroco
Soroco Salaries

Soroco's salary ranges from $16,366 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $144,231 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Soroco. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $26.5K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$16.4K
Product Manager
$144K
Program Manager
$32.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Soroco is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Soroco is $32,160.

