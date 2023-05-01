Sonny's OneWash is a complete car wash solution that offers new parts, equipment, chemistry, technology, and training to deliver top value and promote the growth of car wash businesses. Sonny's is the world's largest manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts, and supplies, with eight lines of business that combine to create OneWash, the industry's first and only complete car wash management suite. Sonny's legacy began in 1949 when founder Sonny Fazio built his first full-serve car wash, and today, Sonny's is the industry leader, recognized and awarded by the International Car Wash Association for innovating new technologies to advance the industry.