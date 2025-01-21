← Company Directory
Sonder
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Sonder Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Sonder totals $215K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sonder's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sonder
Software Engineering Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$215K
Level
L4
Base
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Sonder?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Sonder in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sonder for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $205,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sonder

Related Companies

  • Peek
  • KAYAK
  • Convene
  • SmarterTravel
  • FareHarbor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources