Software Engineer compensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from UAH 552K per year for L1 to UAH 2.15M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area package totals UAH 2.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
