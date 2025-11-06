Company Directory
SoftServe Software Engineer Salaries in Lviv Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from UAH 552K per year for L1 to UAH 2.15M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area package totals UAH 2.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at SoftServe?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SoftServe in Lviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,135,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Software Engineer role in Lviv Metropolitan Area is UAH 2,006,544.

Other Resources