SoftServe Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at SoftServe ranges from BGN 59.3K per year for L2 to BGN 61.9K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 57.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 ( Entry Level ) BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- L2 BGN 59.3K BGN 56.3K BGN 0 BGN 3K L3 BGN 61.9K BGN 61.9K BGN 0 BGN 0 L4 BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- BGN -- View 1 More Levels

+ BGN 99.5K + BGN 153K + BGN 34.3K + BGN 60.1K + BGN 37.8K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( BGN ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at SoftServe ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title