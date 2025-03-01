← Company Directory
SoftBank
SoftBank Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Japan package at SoftBank totals ¥5.88M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SoftBank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
SoftBank
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per year
¥5.88M
Level
L3
Base
¥3.34M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥2.53M
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at SoftBank?

¥23.76M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SoftBank in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥14,017,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftBank for the Software Engineer role in Japan is ¥3,564,192.

