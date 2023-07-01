← Company Directory
Smylen
    About

    AirPay is a company that helps dentists improve their practices by enhancing the patient experience. They offer a software that automates tasks such as patient eligibility checks and benefits breakdowns, saving time for the dental team. The software can also calculate out-of-pocket costs, explain patient benefits, and facilitate payments through various checkout and financing options. Dentists can also join the Smylen Provider Network to attract new patients. To learn more, visit get.smylen.com/dentist, email providers@smylen.com, or call (646) 860-0403.

    https://smylen.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

