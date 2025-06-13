Software Engineer compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $123K per year for Engineer to $209K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
$123K
$116K
$0
$6.6K
Senior Engineer
$144K
$135K
$0
$9.5K
Architect
$206K
$190K
$2K
$13.9K
Senior Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***