Product Manager compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $138K per year to $176K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $168K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$0
$10.2K
Senior PM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal PM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Principal PM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***