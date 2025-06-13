Management Consultant compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $96K per year for Associate Consultant to $305K per year for Senior Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Consultant
$96K
$89K
$0
$7K
Consultant
$123K
$118K
$0
$5.4K
Senior Consultant
$164K
$151K
$0
$13.2K
Principal
$186K
$168K
$0
$17.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***