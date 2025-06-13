Data Scientist compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $137K per year for Data Scientist to $164K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$137K
$132K
$0
$5.1K
Senior Data Scientist
$164K
$154K
$0
$9.9K
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
