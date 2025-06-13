Business Analyst compensation in United States at Slalom ranges from $97.9K per year for Business Analyst to $122K per year for Senior Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$97.9K
$93.7K
$0
$4.1K
Senior Analyst
$122K
$113K
$0
$9.5K
Principal Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Principal Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
