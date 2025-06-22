Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Singtel ranges from SGD 57.2K per year for Junior Software Engineer to SGD 120K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 81.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Junior Software Engineer
SGD 57.2K
SGD 57.2K
SGD 0
SGD 0
Software Engineer
SGD 90.1K
SGD 79.1K
SGD 9.2K
SGD 1.7K
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 120K
SGD 110K
SGD 1.3K
SGD 9.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title