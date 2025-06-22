← Company Directory
Singtel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Singtel Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Singtel ranges from SGD 57.2K per year for Junior Software Engineer to SGD 120K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 81.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Singtel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Junior Software Engineer
SGD 57.2K
SGD 57.2K
SGD 0
SGD 0
Software Engineer
SGD 90.1K
SGD 79.1K
SGD 9.2K
SGD 1.7K
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 120K
SGD 110K
SGD 1.3K
SGD 9.4K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.6K+ (sometimes SGD 396K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Singtel?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Singtel in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 136,318. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Singtel for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 80,687.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Singtel

Related Companies

  • BT
  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • TELUS
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources