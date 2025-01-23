← Company Directory
Simpplr
Simpplr Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Turkey at Simpplr ranges from TRY 2.38M to TRY 3.31M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Simpplr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 2.55M - TRY 3M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 2.38MTRY 2.55MTRY 3MTRY 3.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Simpplr?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Simpplr in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 3,313,284. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simpplr for the Data Scientist role in Turkey is TRY 2,378,768.

