← Company Directory
Simpplr
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Simpplr Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in United States at Simpplr ranges from $64.6K to $91.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Simpplr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$73.4K - $86.9K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$64.6K$73.4K$86.9K$91.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Simpplr to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Simpplr?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Simpplr in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $91,713. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Simpplr for the Customer Service role in United States is $64,598.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Simpplr

Related Companies

  • LEK
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources