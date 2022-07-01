Simplifying the ComplexSimplexity is a product development engineering firm that strives for simplicity in design, reducing product costs and improving the reliability of technology products. It specializes in mechatronics, a systems approach to designing mid- to high-volume products with motion, sensors, and electronics in their heart. This specialization spans multiple markets, with emphasis on biotech, medical devices, consumer products, IoT, and wearables. Simplexity has delivered solutions that are simpler to use, reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market for leading technology companies. Clients such as HP, Microsoft, and Illumina have chosen Simplexity as their partner in developing advanced 3D printing, connected wearable technology, and transformative biotech instrumentation. Simplexity's team of approximately 75 employees is comprised of mechanical, electrical, systems, controls, firmware, and software engineers who together have authored over 150 patents. With office locations in San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Portland, OR metro area, and Seattle, Simplexity has become the west coast’s leading engineering services provider specializing in designing mechatronic products.2017 Simplexity was selected by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces in America and by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the top 100 Fastest Growing Companies Contact Simplexity today to experience how we can help you simplify the complex.