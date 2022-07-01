← Company Directory
Sifted
    About

    Sifted is the leading logistics data-science platform that helps shippers save money by optimizing business decisions. Though originally founded in 2005, 2020 kicked off a new era as Sifted and VeriShip merged.The combination created a new model for managing transportation spend — one that brought together the power of self-service technology and transportation data science to help shippers navigate an increasingly complex shipping environment.Every day, our team works to uncover new ways to help shippers feel empowered and save money.We’re on a mission. And we’re just getting started.

    https://sifted.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

