All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Siemens totals $173K per year for T06. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T06
$173K
$160K
$0
$12.7K
T07
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T08
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T09
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***