Software Engineer compensation in United States at Shipt ranges from $105K per year for L2 to $259K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shipt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Associate Engineer (Entry Level) $105K $102K $0 $2.7K L3 Engineer $109K $103K $1.1K $5.7K L4 Senior Engineer $178K $156K $7.2K $14.1K L5 Staff Engineer $258K $213K $23.3K $21.9K View 3 More Levels

