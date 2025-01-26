Software Engineer compensation in United States at Shipt ranges from $105K per year for L2 to $259K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $172K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shipt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$105K
$102K
$0
$2.7K
L3
$109K
$103K
$1.1K
$5.7K
L4
$178K
$156K
$7.2K
$14.1K
L5
$258K
$213K
$23.3K
$21.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
