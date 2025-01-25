← Company Directory
Shippit
Shippit Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Shippit totals A$150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shippit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Shippit
Senior Software Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$150K
Base
A$150K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Shippit in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$184,241. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shippit for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$150,188.

