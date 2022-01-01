← Company Directory
ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan Salaries

ServiceTitan's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $366,850 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ServiceTitan. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $226K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $168K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $367K

Business Operations
$323K
Business Analyst
$257K
Data Scientist
$106K
Financial Analyst
$156K
Information Technologist (IT)
$148K
Marketing
$115K
Product Designer
$234K
Program Manager
$206K
Project Manager
$110K
Recruiter
Median $140K
Sales
$358K
Technical Writer
$152K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ServiceTitan, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ServiceTitan is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $366,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceTitan is $167,700.

