ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Disability Insurance

    Both short-term and long-term disability.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,200

    $1,200 per year contributed by employer. We’ll contribute $1,200/year (individual) or $2,400/year (family) to your HSA

  • Health Insurance

    100% Premiums covered and 90% medical, dental, and vision coverage for dependents.

  • Dental Insurance

    100% Premiums covered and 90% medical, dental, and vision coverage for dependents.

  • Vision Insurance

    100% Premiums covered and 90% medical, dental, and vision coverage for dependents.

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Remote Work

  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $20,000 in fertility coverage

  • Adoption Assistance

    Reimbursement of up to $20,000.

  • Housing Stipend $500

    $500 per year. $500 WFH stipend to set up your space.

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Learning and Development

  • Flexible Time Off

    We empower you to take ownership over the work week and take time off when you need it.

