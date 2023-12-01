Company Directory
Sentry Insurance
Sentry Insurance Salaries

Sentry Insurance's salary ranges from $87,150 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $190,294 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $87.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$190K

