Seer
    • About

    Seer, Inc. is a life sciences company that develops and sells products to decode the proteome. Its Proteograph Product Suite includes consumables, automation instrumentation, and software for proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research. Seer sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences and research laboratories, and biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has collaboration agreements with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    https://seer.bio
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    118
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources