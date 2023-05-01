← Company Directory
Securiguard Services
    Securiguard Services Limited is a leading-edge security and safety solutions provider in Canada, with almost 50 years of experience in asset protection. They offer security and safety personnel deployment in various industries, including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects. They have the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada and can service clients across Canada, including remote locations. Their team of 3000+ security and safety professionals offers a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

    securiguard.com
    1974
    3,001
    $1B-$10B
