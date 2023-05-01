← Company Directory
SECURE Energy Services
    • About

    Secure Energy Services is an energy services company that provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies in Western Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental and Fluid Management, offering services such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, waste management and disposal, site remediation and reclamation, and fluid management for drilling and production operations. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.secure-energy.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    2,050
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

