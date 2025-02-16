All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Scotiabank ranges from CA$119K per year for L7 to CA$142K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation package totals CA$117K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
CA$119K
CA$106K
CA$1.4K
CA$11.2K
L8
CA$142K
CA$134K
CA$852.5
CA$7.5K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
