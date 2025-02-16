All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$112K per year for L7 to CA$150K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
CA$112K
CA$103K
CA$816.3
CA$8.7K
L8
CA$150K
CA$133K
CA$3.3K
CA$13.5K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
