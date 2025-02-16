Salaries

Business Analyst

All Business Analyst Salaries

Scotiabank Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$93.3K per year for L6 to CA$102K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 CA$93.3K CA$88.8K CA$885.9 CA$3.7K L7 CA$102K CA$94.5K CA$612.9 CA$7.3K L8 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L9 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

CA$223K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$41.8K+ (sometimes CA$418K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Scotiabank ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.