All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$93.3K per year for L6 to CA$102K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$93.3K
CA$88.8K
CA$885.9
CA$3.7K
L7
CA$102K
CA$94.5K
CA$612.9
CA$7.3K
L8
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***