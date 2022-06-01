Company Directory
Science 37
    Science 37 is making the promise of virtual trials the new reality. By engaging with patients from the comfort of their own home, we provide access to patients who can never be reached by traditional site-based models. We have proven to enroll faster, retain patients at a higher rate, and reach a more representative population. Science 37 has conducted more decentralized, interventional trials than any other company, using an expansive, in-house network of telemedicine investigators and home-health nurses, who are supported by the industry’s most comprehensive, fully integrated, decentralized clinical trial platform.

    2014
    550
    $50M-$100M
