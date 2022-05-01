← Company Directory
Schwarz Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Schwarz Group Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $8,100

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by MetLife

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision plan administered by VSP, 1 exam/y and up to $165 for frames or contacts

  • Life Insurance

    2x base salary up to $500K

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x basic life insurance up to $500K

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 67% up to $3,000/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

  • Employee Assistance Program

    up to five sessions with a counselor per person, per issue, per year

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    • Home
  • Military Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Other
  • Commuter Benefits Program Overview

    Employees have a choice of five program options to meet their commuting needs. Options are parking, mass transit, rideshare, fast potomac and vanpool

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Schwarz Group

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Roblox
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources