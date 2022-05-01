Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by MetLife

Vision Insurance Vision plan administered by VSP, 1 exam/y and up to $165 for frames or contacts

Life Insurance 2x base salary up to $500K

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x basic life insurance up to $500K

Disability Insurance STD with 67% up to $3,000/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

Health Insurance Offered by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Employee Assistance Program up to five sessions with a counselor per person, per issue, per year

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

Unique Perk Commuter Benefits Program Overview - Employees have a choice of five program options to meet their commuting needs. Options are parking, mass transit, rideshare, fast potomac and vanpool

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer