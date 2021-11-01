← Company Directory
Schonfeld
Schonfeld Salaries

Schonfeld's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $294,000 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schonfeld. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $163K
Financial Analyst
$233K

Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Product Manager
$171K
Recruiter
$294K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schonfeld is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schonfeld is $170,891.

