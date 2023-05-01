← Company Directory
Scentbird
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Scentbird Salaries

Scentbird's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Russia at the low-end to $62,310 for a Product Manager in Turkey at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scentbird. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$60.3K
Product Manager
$62.3K
Software Engineer
$61.5K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scentbird is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $62,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scentbird is $61,506.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scentbird

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources