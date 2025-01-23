← Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Russia package at Sberbank totals RUB 7.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sberbank
Solution Architect
hidden
Total per year
RUB 7.48M
Level
hidden
Base
RUB 4.68M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 2.81M
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Sberbank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 12,926,903. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Solution Architect role in Russia is RUB 7,768,223.

