← Company Directory
Franklin Templeton
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Franklin Templeton Salaries

Franklin Templeton's salary ranges from $8,578 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $175,875 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Franklin Templeton. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $40K
Accountant
$161K
Business Analyst
$78K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Analyst
$12.7K
Financial Analyst
$107K
Human Resources
$49.8K
Legal
$14.4K
Marketing
$65.4K
Product Designer
$176K
Product Manager
$46.9K
Software Engineer
$8.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Franklin Templeton is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Franklin Templeton is $57,578.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Franklin Templeton

Related Companies

  • Stewart Title
  • Citi
  • Navient
  • Morgan Stanley
  • HSBC
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources