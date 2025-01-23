All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from $RUB 3.71M per year to $RUB 12.61M. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 9.1M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L13
RUB 9.18M
RUB 6.85M
RUB 0
RUB 2.34M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
