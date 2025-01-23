Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.29M per year for L7 to RUB 7.39M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.29M
RUB 1.24M
RUB 17.9K
RUB 23.9K
L8
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 76.2K
RUB 74.3K
L9
RUB 2.77M
RUB 2.63M
RUB 80.9K
RUB 58.2K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 2.89M
RUB 107K
RUB 441K
