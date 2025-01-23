Salaries

Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.29M per year for L7 to RUB 7.39M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 (Entry Level) RUB 1.29M RUB 1.24M RUB 17.9K RUB 23.9K L8 RUB 2.37M RUB 2.22M RUB 76.2K RUB 74.3K L9 RUB 2.77M RUB 2.63M RUB 80.9K RUB 58.2K L10 RUB 3.43M RUB 2.89M RUB 107K RUB 441K View 4 More Levels

