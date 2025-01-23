← Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.29M per year for L7 to RUB 7.39M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
(Entry Level)
RUB 1.29M
RUB 1.24M
RUB 17.9K
RUB 23.9K
L8
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 76.2K
RUB 74.3K
L9
RUB 2.77M
RUB 2.63M
RUB 80.9K
RUB 58.2K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 2.89M
RUB 107K
RUB 441K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sberbank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,394,782. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 3,983,164.

