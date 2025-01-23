← Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Russia package at Sberbank totals RUB 5.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sberbank
Program Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 5.61M
Level
-
Base
RUB 5.61M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Sberbank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 14,951,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Project Manager role in Russia is RUB 5,612,880.

Other Resources