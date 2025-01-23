← Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.22M to RUB 1.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 1.39M - RUB 1.58M
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.22MRUB 1.39MRUB 1.58MRUB 1.74M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Sberbank in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 1,739,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Human Resources role in Russia is RUB 1,223,489.

