All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 2.22M per year for L7 to RUB 7.22M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 2.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 2.22M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 0
RUB 300K
L8
RUB 1.61M
RUB 1.56M
RUB 0
RUB 47.5K
L9
RUB 2.45M
RUB 2.25M
RUB 0
RUB 199K
L10
RUB 3.4M
RUB 2.85M
RUB 0
RUB 546K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.81M+ (sometimes RUB 28.06M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***