Salaries

Data Scientist

All Data Scientist Salaries

Sberbank Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Russia at Sberbank ranges from RUB 2.22M per year for L7 to RUB 7.22M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 2.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 RUB 2.22M RUB 1.92M RUB 0 RUB 300K L8 RUB 1.61M RUB 1.56M RUB 0 RUB 47.5K L9 RUB 2.45M RUB 2.25M RUB 0 RUB 199K L10 RUB 3.4M RUB 2.85M RUB 0 RUB 546K View 4 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.81M+ (sometimes RUB 28.06M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Sberbank ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.