Software Engineer compensation in United States at SAP Concur ranges from $127K per year for T2 to $236K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SAP Concur's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$127K
$116K
$3.1K
$7.7K
T3
$177K
$151K
$10.3K
$16.3K
T4
$236K
$183K
$31.7K
$21.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
