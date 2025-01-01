← Company Directory
San Francisco AIDS Foundation
    • About

    San Francisco AIDS Foundation promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities most impacted by HIV, through sexual health and substance use services, advocacy, and community partnerships. Founded in 1982, SFAF envisions a future where health justice is achieved for all people living with or at risk for HIV, ultimately striving for a day when race is not a barrier to health and wellness, substance use is not stigmatized, HIV status does not determine quality of life, and HIV transmission is eliminated. Each year more than 25,000 people rely on SFAF programs and services and millions more find advocacy tools and information they need online.

    sfaf.org
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    207
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

