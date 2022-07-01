Sameday Health is a premium health clinic on a quest to increase access to immediate and reliable care. Since its founding in fall 2020, Sameday Health has evolved from a COVID-19 testing startup into a national full-service direct care provider with over 40 locations across 15 states. The team of doctors, scientists and passionate front line workers have united to stop the COVID-19 pandemic by testing hundreds of thousands of people and will also help local governments with the administration of the vaccine. Sameday Health offers healthcare services when you need it, which is, in most cases, "sameday."